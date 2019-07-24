Attica police dismantle gang behind armed robberies

Attica police said Tuesday that they had arrested four suspected members of a racket believed to have conducted several armed robberies targeting security firms making cash deliveries to banks.

Officers arrested three foreign nationals – two aged 44 and one aged 36 – as well as a 33-year-old Greek man.

The suspects face charges of theft, forgery, possession of weapons and drugs and membership of a criminal gang. They are believed to be behind at least six robberies, netting loot in excess of 110,000 euros.

In searches of their homes, authorities confiscated two Kalashnikov assault rifles, a revolver and several rounds of ammunition.

