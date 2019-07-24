WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

Amr Diab & Antonis Remos | Mykonos | July 25

TAGS: Music

The profoundly successful Egyptian singer Amr Diab will be on Mykonos on Thursday, July 25, for a performance with Greek vocalist Antonis Remos. The duo will fuse their personal styles, both of which blend the traditional and the modern, for a night of truly Mediterranean music. In addition to hosting concerts, Nammos Restaurant by the Sea serves delicious dishes against a backdrop of stunning views of the Aegean Sea. For details, visit www.nammos.gr. Reservations can be made by calling 22890.22440 or emailing feelings@nammos.gr.

Nammos, Psarou Beach, Mykonos, tel 228.902.2440

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 