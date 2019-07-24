Attica police arrest suspected robbers

Attica police have arrested four suspected members of a racket believed to have been involved in several armed robberies targeting security firms making cash deliveries to banks.



Officers arrested three foreign nationals – two 44-year-olds and one aged 36 – as well as a 33-year-old Greek man.



The suspects face charges of theft, forgery, possession of weapons and drugs and membership of a criminal gang.



They are believed to be behind at least six robberies that netted them in excess of 110,000 euros.



In searches of their homes, authorities confiscated two Kalashnikov assault rifles, a revolver and several rounds of ammunition.