Companion charged with Frenchman's murder on Crete

A prosecutor on the island of Crete has charged a 44-year-old French-Moroccan woman with the murder of her 56-year-old French companion who was found dead on Tuesday in their hotel room at the seaside resort of Tsoutsouros where they were spending their holidays.

The woman was given until noon on Thursday to prepare her defense, while a prosecutor will appoint a lawyer to represent her at court in the island’s capital Iraklio.

The man was found dead with stab wounds to his chest. In her initial statement, the woman claimed that he had stabbed himself as she claimed he was suicidal.

However, a coroner’s report suggested the wounds were inflicted by someone else with a pair of scissors as the man had wounds on his hands indicating a struggle.

The suspect was found in the room with the victim when the ambulance arrived. The couple arrived on Crete on Saturday.

Guests said they heard them arguing and fighting every night and some had complained about the noise.