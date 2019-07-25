Greece's Varvitsiotis says Johnson could prompt no-deal Brexit

Alternate Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis said on Wednesday that the appointment of Boris Johnson as British prime minister has created the preconditions for a disorderly Brexit.

Speaking to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency before an intra-ministerial meeting to discuss Brexit, Varvitsiotis said that Greece must work to prepare for all aspects of the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union.

“This regards our relations on a financial and educational level, as well as the relations Greek citizens residing in the United Kingdom will have with authorities there, and those of UK citizens with authorities here,” he said, adding that there will also be consequences with regard to tax matters, medicines coming from the UK and other issues.

“For us the departure of the UK is an unpleasant outcome that weakens the EU and we will fight on a political level to ensure this is done in the smoothest and most beneficial way for both sides.”