Street Festival | Kalamata | July 26-28

Launched in 2009, the Kalamata Street Festival endeavors to encourage artistic creativity and promote the urban spaces of the capital of the Messinia regional unit. In its 11th edition, the 2019 Kalamata Street Festival will provide spaces for artists to express themselves freely through painting, theater, music, dance and other art forms. On July 26, singer-songwriters Pavlos Pavlidis and Giannis Aggelakas will be performing, with hip-hop group Social Waste and vocalist Sokratis Malamas following on July 27. The festival will end on July 28 with rock bands Nightstalker and Villagers of Ioannina City. For program details, visit www.streetfestival.gr. Concert tickets cost 10 euros and can be purchased at www.viva.gr.



Aris, Messinia, tel 272.111.0740