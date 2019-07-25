Mitsotakis pledges quick action over Elliniko project

Conservative Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has vowed to take all the necessary steps to lift the obstacles to the stalled multi-million-euro development of the former Athens airport plot at Elliniko on the Greek capital’s southern coast.



The pledge came during a meeting with Spiros Latsis of Lamda Development, which leads the consortium that agreed to develop Elliniko. The meeting took place at Maximos Mansion on Thursday.



On Monday Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis said his ministry would accelerate the licensing process so that Lamda can lease the property from the state and start construction. A series of approvals from several ministries and a tender for the construction of a casino are pending.



Backed by Chinese and Gulf funds, Lamda Development plans to turn the disused Elliniko airport in Greece’s capital into a complex of luxury residences, hotels, a yachting marina and casino at a total cost of about 8 billion euros ($8.97 billion). [Combined reports]

