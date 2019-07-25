Mitsotakis meets Archbishop of Albania
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with Archbishop of Albania Anastasios at Maximos Mansion on Thursday.
Anastasios congratulated the conservative leader on becoming prime minister and requested the government’s help in tackling the challenges facing the Balkan country’s Orthodox Church.
The two men also discussed recent developments in Albania and agreed to remain in close contact.
No more information was immediately available.