NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Mitsotakis meets Archbishop of Albania

TAGS: Religion, Church

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with Archbishop of Albania Anastasios at Maximos Mansion on Thursday.

Anastasios congratulated the conservative leader on becoming prime minister and requested the government’s help in tackling the challenges facing the Balkan country’s Orthodox Church.

The two men also discussed recent developments in Albania and agreed to remain in close contact.

No more information was immediately available.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 