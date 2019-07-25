Eight arrested on drugs-related charges in central Athens
Eight foreign nationals have been caught in the act of packaging drugs, which they were allegedly planning to sell on the streets, in a communal area of an apartment building near Omonia Square in central Athens, police said Thursday.
The suspects were arrested on Tuesday night by officers of the DIAS motorcycle unit, who seized 406 grams of hashish, 92 grams of heroin and a small quantity of cocaine.