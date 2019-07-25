Arson investigation after cars torched in Petralona, Maroussi, Aghios Dimitrios

Police in Athens are seeking the unidentified arsonists who torched four cars in the neighborhood of Petralona early Thursday morning.



The vehicles had been in the ground-floor parking area of an apartment block when the attack occurred, shortly after 3 a.m. according to witnesses.



A total of 13 firefighters and five engines were dispatched to the scene and the fires were doused before they could spread to the building, but the cars were totally destroyed.



The fire service was also dispatched early Thursday to another two arson attacks on vehicles – one in Maroussi, northern Athens, and the other in the southern suburb of Aghios Dimitrios.