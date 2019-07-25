Police seek perpetrator of point-blank shooting in cafe

Police in Athens Thursday were seeking the perpetrator behind the shooting in a popular cafe-bar in the western district of Peristeri of a 25-year-old Turkish Kurd on Wednesday evening.



Initial reports had suggested that the 25-year-old was shot by a man he had been sitting at the same table with following an argument. Later reports, however, identified the shooter as a man who entered the cafe-bar shortly before 8 p.m. with the intent to kill the 25-year-old. The perpetrator shot the 25-year-old several times in the head at close range, according to witnesses, who said that he then struck the victim on the head with the butt of his gun.



According to sources, the 25-year-old was known to authorities, having been arrested last year for illegal entry into the country and implicated in a human trafficking case. The victim’s companion ran off after the incident and is being sought by police.