Grandmaster Flash | Athens | July 27

Grandmaster Flash, a pioneer of what are now staple DJ techniques, is bringing his legendary backspins and record scratch sounds to Athens for a memorable concert at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center. Born Joseph Sadler, the artist burst onto the scene in the 70s, blazing a trail for all those who followed. He led the hip-hop funk outfit Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five for five years in the 80s, during which he garnered mass popularity with songs including massive hit “The Massage.” Though his career has been marked with royalty disputes and band breakups, he remains one of the foremost hip-hop emcees of all time. The concert on the SNCC’s Great Lawn begins at 9 p.m. Blankets and mosquito repellent are recommended.



Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, www.snfcc.org