The Herbaliser | Athens | July 27

London-based duo The Herbaliser are bringing their special blend of funk-inspired jazz and hip-hop to the Gazarte Roof Stage in Athens on Saturday, July 27. Since joining forces in the mid-90s, Jake Wherry and Ollie Teeba have released eight albums, ranging from 1995’s “Remedies” to “There Were Seven” in 2012 and last year’s “Bring Out The Sound.” The show begins at 10 p.m. Tickets cost 10 euros and can be purchased at www.viva.gr.

Gazarte, 34 Voutadon, Gazi, tel 210.346.0347

