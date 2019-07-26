Claims of meddling into Novartis case to be investigated

Deputy Supreme Court Prosecutor Dimitrios Dasoulas, who currently serves as chief prosecutor following the retirement of Xeni Dimitriou, has ordered an investigation into claims by fellow deputy prosecutor Ioannis Angelis that there had been interventions in the Novartis inquiry.



Angelis, who had been supervising the corruption prosecutors investigating the alleged bribery case involving 10 prominent politicians and the Swiss pharmaceutical giant, has claimed that a decision had been made to implicate the politicians in question and that an unnamed politician was interfering in the probe.



The probe will be carried out by senior prosecutors Evangelos Zacharis and Lambros Sofoulakis. They have been relieved of all other duties so that the inquiry can proceed as quickly as possible.

