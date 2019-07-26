Siren | Athens | July 28

[PAUL KOLNIK]

Pontus Lidberg and the Danish Dance Theater will be staging the Greek debut of “Siren,” a dance production based on Homer’s “Odyssey,” at the Greek National Opera’s Stavros Niarchos Hall on Sunday, July 28. The production features innovative visual design, including film projections and animations by Jason Carpenter, and is set to Franz Schubert’s Piano Sonata No. 18 as well as an original score by Stefan Levin. Lidberg is an accomplished dancer and choreographer who has created works for the Paris Opera Ballet, New York City Ballet and more. The performance begins at 9 p.m. Admission is free of charge. Those wishing to attend should pre-register at www.ticketservices.gr. For more information, visit www.snfcc.org.



Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea