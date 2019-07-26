NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Man shot while driving van on Mykonos

A 34-year-old Albanian national was shot and injured on Friday morning by two assailants on the resort island of Mykonos while driving a van.

According to reports, the two assailants, riding a scooter and wearing helmets, approached the van and fired on the driver at close range.

The incident occurred on a road a few kilometers outside the main town of the Aegean island at around 7 a.m.

The victim was only lightly injured and managed to drive to a medical center on the island where he received first aid.

He was scheduled to be transferred to an Athens hospital to remove a bullet from his ribs.

The same reports said the victim was jailed in 2013 over his membership in a drug trafficking gang.

He was released in 2015 and was recently employed on the island.

