Ministries to cooperate for digital pensions

One in three pensions will be issued online and within a single day as of June 1, 2020, Labor and Social Affairs Minister Yiannis Vroutsis decided on Friday in a meeting with Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos and Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis.

In a draft law expected to be submitted to Parliament next week the government will include a regulation that will be the first step toward the so-called “digital pension,” which is seen putting an end to the long periods of waiting for pensions to be issued.

The bill will allow for the interconnection of the Interior Ministry’s citizen register with the Social Security Register. The objective is to change certain data items on the registers and put in place the keys required to accelerate their interoperability. That will allow for speeding up the issue and payment of new pensions, handouts and benefits to recipients.

The aim is to have 34.7 percent of pensions issued digitally from June 1, 2020. The three ministers agreed to coordinate the action of their ministries, with Vroutsis speaking of “a great reform” and the “digital transformation” of the Labor Ministry, starting with the statement of retirees’ social security number (AMKA) on all pension application documents.