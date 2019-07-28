Athens key to EU expansion

Greece will not block the European Union membership ambitions of North Macedonia and Albania but it should be expected to demand certain concessions in return, analysts say.



The Commission has recommended opening accession negotiations with both states. It remains to be seen whether the Council will follow up on the recommendation in October.



“[Greece] will not say no to anyone. However, it will set its conditions,” a source close to the premier said.



Observers say Athens will demand Skopje strictly enforces the Prespes accord, while pressing Berlin to give in to Greek calls for a reduction in primary budget surplus targets.



In the case of Albania, Athens is expected to demand improved protection of ethnic Greek minority rights in line with international treaties and regulations.