Kos businessman arrested for selling laughing gas
A 50-year-old businessman on Kos faced a prosecutor Monday for allegedly selling balloons containing nitrous oxide, more commonly known as laughing gas.
In a raid on a nightclub on the island run by the 50-year-old, police seized four ampoules of nitrous oxide, a funneling device and a large number of balloons.