NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Kos businessman arrested for selling laughing gas

A 50-year-old businessman on Kos faced a prosecutor Monday for allegedly selling balloons containing nitrous oxide, more commonly known as laughing gas.

In a raid on a nightclub on the island run by the 50-year-old, police seized four ampoules of nitrous oxide, a funneling device and a large number of balloons.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 