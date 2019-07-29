Last Glou store closes

The final chapter on the 34-year story of the Glou retail chain closed on Saturday, as the last store of the men’s apparel company shut down in Piraeus, a few year’s after the company went officially bankrupt.



At its peak Glou operated 67 stores, plus six Puma stores (the sportswear company’s partner in Greece from 1994 to 2010), four Quicksilver stores and two Reporter outlets.



In 2010 German group Puma accused Glou of misappropriating over 110 million euros.