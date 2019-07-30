Quake spurs damage claims

More than 2,000 claims for damages were lodged with Greek insurance companies following the 5.1-magnitude earthquake that struck the capital on July 19, according to the country’s union of insurance firms.

Of those claims, around 1,700 concerned homes and the remainder businesses, the union said.

The quake rattled Athenians and tourists alike as it was the strongest to hit the capital since the 5.9-level temblor of 1999, which left 143 people dead. However, it caused relatively little damage.

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake that struck close to Athens on Sunday was an aftershock from the July 19 quake, seismologists said.