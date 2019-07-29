ATHEX: Banks carry index closer to 900 points

Banks led the way on Monday at Athinon Avenue, where trade was notably slower due to it being the start of the traditional summer holiday season, while the election frenzy that started on May 27 appears to have subsided. The benchmark edged nearer the 900-point landmark, but the majority of stocks ended up on the losing side.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 890.70 points, adding 0.49 percent to Friday’s 890.70 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.66 percent to end at 2,219.73 points, while small-caps slipped 0.07 percent.

The banks index jumped 3.04 percent, as National collected 4.13 percent, Alpha grew 32.64 percent, Piraeus increased 2.92 percent and Eurobank climbed 1.62 percent.

Ellaktor gave up 2.80 percent, Lamda Development contracted 2.27 percent and Public Power Corporation conceded 1.52 percent, while Motor Oil augmented 1.61 percent and Cenergy Holdings earned 0.91 percent.

In total 46 stocks registered gains, 59 sustained losses and 37 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 52.4 million euros, down from last Friday’s 63.1 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange advanced 0.07 percent to close at 70.20 points.