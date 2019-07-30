Acropolis metro station open again after ‘suspicious’ suitcase cleared

Service between Syntagma and the Acropolis station on the Athens metro has resumed as bomb disposal experts gave the all clear after examining a “suspicious” suitcase.

The abandoned suitcase was spotted at the Acropolis metro station earlier in the day, prompting metro authorities to close the station and call in bomb experts to assess the situation.

The station was closed for several hours, affecting service to and from one of the Greek capital's busiest tourist areas, but the all-clear was given after experts found nothing in the offending suitcase to cause concern.