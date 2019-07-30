WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

The Burger Project | Crete | July 31 & August 1-2

TAGS: Music

Covers band the Burger Project has long been delighting adults in Greece with its own take on rock, pop and disco anthems. However, the local outfit also puts on fun productions around the country tailored to appeal to children. Its show “A Crazy Concert” is an interactive play-concert featuring covers ranging from Alice Cooper to Johnny Cash and Donna Summer to Guns 'n' Roses, and will be at Iraklio's Technology Park (Technopolis) on Wednesday, July 31, Rethymno's Mythodia Theater the following day and the Oxo Nou Studio in Hania on Friday, August 2. All shows start at 9 p.m.

Technopolis, 119 Andrea Papandreou, Ammoudara;
Mythodia Theater, Gerani;
Oxo Nou, 29 Aghias Kyriakis

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 