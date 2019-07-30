The Burger Project | Crete | July 31 & August 1-2

Covers band the Burger Project has long been delighting adults in Greece with its own take on rock, pop and disco anthems. However, the local outfit also puts on fun productions around the country tailored to appeal to children. Its show “A Crazy Concert” is an interactive play-concert featuring covers ranging from Alice Cooper to Johnny Cash and Donna Summer to Guns 'n' Roses, and will be at Iraklio's Technology Park (Technopolis) on Wednesday, July 31, Rethymno's Mythodia Theater the following day and the Oxo Nou Studio in Hania on Friday, August 2. All shows start at 9 p.m.

Technopolis, 119 Andrea Papandreou, Ammoudara;

Mythodia Theater, Gerani;

Oxo Nou, 29 Aghias Kyriakis