Contract killer’s accomplice arrested in Bulgaria

Police authorities in Bulgaria said Tuesday that they had arrested the brother of the 31-year-old Bulgarian charged with murdering 46-year-old Greek-Australian businessman Yiannis Makris in the southern Athenian suburb of Voula in October last year.



According to reports, the 35-year-old was arrested on Friday in the town of Haskovo, southern Bulgaria on a European arrest warrant.



He is believed to have acted as an accomplice in the killing. His brother, who shot Makris in his car multiple times at point-blank range, was arrested in April this year.



Police believe the two brothers arrived in Athens from Sofia on October 12, 2018 to execute Makris in a contract killing.