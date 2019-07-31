Energean awarded four new Israeli offshore licenses

Greek oil and gas group Energean was awarded four new Israeli offshore licenses in Israel’s exclusive economic zone, the company said on Wednesday.



“Energean has identified a prospect within Zone D analogous to the prolific Tamar Sand fields (Karish, Tamar, Leviathan etc) offshore Israel,” Energean said, referring to existing discoveries.



The Greek company had bid for the licenses with Israeli Opportunity, which holds 20 percent in them.



[Reuters]