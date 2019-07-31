BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Energean awarded four new Israeli offshore licenses

TAGS: Energy

Greek oil and gas group Energean was awarded four new Israeli offshore licenses in Israel’s exclusive economic zone, the company said on Wednesday.

“Energean has identified a prospect within Zone D analogous to the prolific Tamar Sand fields (Karish, Tamar, Leviathan etc) offshore Israel,” Energean said, referring to existing discoveries.

The Greek company had bid for the licenses with Israeli Opportunity, which holds 20 percent in them.

[Reuters]

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 