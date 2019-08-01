Orquesta Akokan | Athens | August 2

Cuba’s Orquesta Akokan is a musical collective composed of Havana’s top mambo players, led by vocalist Jose “Pepito” Gomez, which pays tribute to the sonic styles made famous in Cuba in the 1940s and 50s with a modern take on Latin music. Currently on a world tour, the winners of the 2019 Grammy Award for Best Tropical Latin Album are set to perform on the Great Lawn at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in southern Athens on Friday, August 2. Guests are advised to bring blankets and bug repellent. The concert will begin at 9 p.m. Admission is free of charge. For more information, visit www.snfcc.org.



Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea