One dead, 2 injured in level crossing crash near Kilkis
One woman was killed and two people injured on Thursday in a crash involving a car and a train at an unmanned level crossing in the community of Myriofitou near Kilkis in northern Greece.
Local authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, while the national railway operator, Trainose, said the accident caused delays on the Thessaloniki-Drama route.