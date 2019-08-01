NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

One dead, 2 injured in level crossing crash near Kilkis

TAGS: Transport, Death

One woman was killed and two people injured on Thursday in a crash involving a car and a train at an unmanned level crossing in the community of Myriofitou near Kilkis in northern Greece.

Local authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, while the national railway operator, Trainose, said the accident caused delays on the Thessaloniki-Drama route.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 