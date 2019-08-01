BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
ATHEX: Stocks decline as holiday season starts

Bank stocks led the Greek bourse lower on Thursday, with trading volume dropping significantly at the start of August, the traditional summer holiday month in Greece.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 895.04 points, shedding 0.54 percent from Wednesday’s 899.93 points.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index also contracted 0.54 percent to end at 2,212.43 points, and the banks index was down 2 percent.

In total 48 stocks advanced, 61 declined and 18 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to 57.3 million euros, down from Wednesday’s 97.6 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange slipped 0.07 percent to 70.51 points.

