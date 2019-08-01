Greek hoopsters eye Chinese glory

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, the National Basketball Association’s most valuable player for 2019, attends the official presentation of Greece’s national basketball team Thursday ahead of the FIBA World Cup in China from August 31 to September 15. The team, coached by Thanasis Skourtopoulos, includes Antetokounmpo’s brothers Thanasis and Kostas. Antetokounmpo told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency that the squad aims to bring home a medal. “We know what we must do as a team and I hope we put up a strong performance at the World Cup.” [ANA-MPA]