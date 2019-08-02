Greece lies in Europe’s most unstable area, amid an environment characterized by high volatility and diverse risks.

The decision announced Thursday by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to shake up the structure of the country’s national security and to set up the new post of national security adviser is designed to evaluate threats and challenges better and faster, as well as improve planning and coordination.

The decision was much more than a reformist gesture. It was a warranted move.