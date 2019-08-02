Manolis Mitsias | Nafplio | August 4

After spending half a century delighting entechno music lovers across the country, Manolis Mitsias is set to perform alongside vocalist Christina Galiatsou at Nafplio’s Fougaro Theater. Mitsias is one of the foremost traditional Greek musicians today, and his discography boasts collaborations with musical greats like Mikis Theodorakis, Yannis Markopoulos and Vassilis Tsitsanis. His first major album, “Once Upon a Time in Elefsina,” written by Dimos Moutsis, was released in 1969. The concert begins at 10 p.m. and tickets can be purchased for 12 euros at www.viva.gr.

Fougaro Theater, 98 Asclepiou, tel 275.204.7300