Sokratis Malamas | Viotia | August 3

The popular rebetiko musician Sokratis Malamas is on a summer tour. Malamas was taught how to play the bouzouki by his father. After spending some time working as a guitar teacher, he launched his professional career, which now spans three decades. Malamas has earned a dedicated fanbase for his albums, song adaptations and theatrical scores. At his concert in Lefktra, Viotia, he will be joined by backing musicians on flute, bouzouki, violin and drums along with singer Ioulia Karapataki. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show begins at 9 p.m. Purchase tickets for 12 euros at www.viva.gr.

Municipal Stadium, Lefktra, tel 697.486.4114