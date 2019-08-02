Tons of illegal tobacco, cigarettes seized in police operation

More than 128 tons of illegal tobacco and tobacco products worth an estimated 5.5 million euros were seized on Friday in a wide-scale Greek Police (ELAS) operation spanning three regions.



The operation in Attica, Viotia and Fthiotida also led to the arrest of 10 men who are suspected of working for a large contraband tobacco gang that produced and sold illegal cigarettes on the black market.



Eight of the suspects were arrested in a fully equipped, illegal production plant in Atalanti in Fthiotida, while the other two are thought to have worked as lookouts at the gang's three storage units.



Three more people suspected of working as drivers for the gang are being sought, along with the people whose names were on the leased of the four properties raided in Friday's operation.