Rouvikonas members sentenced over paint attack

TAGS: Crime, Justice

Two members of the Rouvikonas anti-establishment group were slapped with prison sentences of five and six months by an Athens court on Friday for the paint attack last month which targeted the offices of the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV) near Syntagma Square in the city center.

The two were convicted at the recommendation of a prosecutor for damaging private property. Rouvikonas members also handed out fliers to passers-by before fleeing the scene.

In a statement posted on an anti-establishment site a few hours after the attack on July 21, the group said it was protesting remarks by SEV’s president, who highlighted the need to scrap minimum wage legislation.

