Fitch retains Greece's rating three notches below investment grade

Fitch Ratings retained Greece’s credit rating at ‘BB-‘ and its outlook at “stable” on Friday, a few weeks after the latest Greek foray in the money markets with a seven-year bond.

Last February Fitch had also kept Greece’s rating at ‘BB-‘, and the outlook “stable”.

Fitch’s rating of Greece remained three notches below investment grade, while those by fellow rating agencies Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s are four notches below investment grade.

Moody’s is about to issue its next credit rating report on Greece on August 23.

