First quake-damaged Athens building to be torn down

The Athens municipal authority will be demolishing the first of several crumbling buildings that were condemned in the wake of last month’s 5.1-Richter earthquake.

The building in question is an abandoned residence on the corner of Mylopotamou and Stratigou Davaki streets in the neighborhood of Ambelokipi and its demolition is slated to start 7.30 a.m. on Monday.

It is one of 13 buildings in central Athens that were found to be at risk of collapse after the July 19 earthquake.