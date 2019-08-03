Varoufakis slams choice of ‘clueless’ Dijsselbloem for IMF chief

The leader of the MeRA25 party Yanis Varoukafis said on Saturday that the fact that former Eurogroup chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem was considered by Europe’s 28 finance ministers as a candidate to replace Christine Lagarde as head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was proof that the European Union’s establishment has no regard for technical capabilities.

In a tweet, Varoufakis described Dijsselbloem as “clueless” and said that EU’s only criterion is “blind and irresponsible obedience.”

The two men had clashed during negotiations between Greece and the Eurogroup in 2015 when Varoufakis was finance minister.