It is essential for any new government to communicate its policies and achievements to the public, but even more so when it is challenged by an opposition that has no qualms about twisting the facts.

On the other hand, government officials should only speak when they have something meaningful to say rather than succumbing to the intoxication of the spotlight and risk being poisonously overexposed to the media before they know it.

Some officials have already been heard uttering nonsense or expressing thoughts on various subjects without being prepared. But what citizens want are ministers who make difficult decisions, while taking time to explain them to and defend them in public.