Teenager crushed to death by basketball stand in Chios
Photo: politischios.gr
A teenager died on the eastern Aegean island of Chios on Sunday night when the basketball stand at the outdoor court where he was playing collapsed on him.
The 19-year-old was transferred to the local hospital where he died shortly before midnight, a local website reported.