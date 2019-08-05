NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Teenager crushed to death by basketball stand in Chios

A teenager died on the eastern Aegean island of Chios on Sunday night when the basketball stand at the outdoor court where he was playing collapsed on him.

The 19-year-old was transferred to the local hospital where he died shortly before midnight, a local website reported.

