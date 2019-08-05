BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Analysts awaiting MSCI quarterly review

TAGS: Markets

MSCI will publish its quarterly review of its market indices on Wednesday and analysts said there could be some surprises regarding the composition of the MSCI Greece index.

Last year, MSCI had added Motor Oil.

Last March, investment firm VTB Capital had said MSCI could add Mytilineos Holdings, the energy and metals conglomerate, if its stock price rose by 19-22 percent.

The stock has risen 19 percent since then.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 