Analysts awaiting MSCI quarterly review

MSCI will publish its quarterly review of its market indices on Wednesday and analysts said there could be some surprises regarding the composition of the MSCI Greece index.



Last year, MSCI had added Motor Oil.



Last March, investment firm VTB Capital had said MSCI could add Mytilineos Holdings, the energy and metals conglomerate, if its stock price rose by 19-22 percent.



The stock has risen 19 percent since then.