Energy ministers to meet in Athens

Greece is hosting officials from Cyprus, Israel and the United States at a ministerial meeting on energy issues on Wednesday.



Environment and Energy Minister Kostis Hatzidakis, Cyprus’ Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry Georgios Lakkotrypis, Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz and US Assistant Secretary at the State Department’s Bureau of Energy Resources Francis R. Fannon will meet at the Hilton Athens to discuss areas of potential cooperation and to advance construction of the EastMed natural gas pipeline.



The officials plan to set up a working committee of high-level officials to identify specific cooperation projects and ways to implement them.