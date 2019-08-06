Lute calls Anastasiades ahead of Akinci meeting

UN Secretary-General’s special envoy Jane Holl Lute expressed hope that an informal meeting between Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci on Friday will yield positive results.



She was further quoted as saying the UN diplomat will return to the island in the next weeks.

In a written statement, the deputy government spokeswoman said Anastasiades had a telephone conversation on Monday with Lute.



The UN diplomat is said to have “conveyed her support for a positive result from the imminent meeting of the president with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci”.

During the conversation, Lute said she is monitoring developments with interest and expressed the wish for a positive result from the two leaders’ meeting”, underlining her intention to return to Cyprus in the coming weeks.

