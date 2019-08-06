Turkish drillship started operations off Karpasia peninsula, newspaper reports

Turkish drillship “Yavuz” has begun operating off the coast of Cyprus, just south of the Karpasia (Kaspas) peninsula and will remain there for three weeks, Cypriot media reported Tuesday, citing an article in Turkey’s pro-government newspaper Daily Sabah.

The report coincides with Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez’s visit to the occupied territory in northern Cyprus on Tuesday.



At the same time, a second Turkish drillship, Fatih, is proceeding with its surveying work west of Akamas peninsula and will remain in the area for several weeks, the same reports said.

According to Daily Sabah, seismic research vessel Oruc Reis will be sent to the Mediterranean after completing its current activities in the Marmara Sea.