Stolen police gun found on drug suspect

TAGS: Crime

A 55-year-old man who was arrested Tuesday in the downtown Athens district of Exarchia on drug-related charges was found to be in possession of a service pistol that had been stolen from an off-duty police officer last week in the city center.

The pistol had been removed from a bag that the officer had with him.

In a search of the suspect’s home, police found 196.5 grams of marijuana and 25 grams of cocaine.

He was to appear before an Athens prosecutor.

