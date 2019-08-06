Who is mystery Ellaktor investor?

The identity of the “mystery investor” who acquired a 3.9 percent stake in construction group Ellaktor for 18.8 million euros on Friday is expected to be revealed on Wednesday.



Given the extent of the investment, many analysts, even people within Ellaktor, are speculating that the buyer is Reggeborgh Invest, the investment fund which manages the assets of the Wessels family, one of the richest in the Netherlands, with long experience in the construction sector through the VolkerWessels company.



The stake was sold by UK-based investment fund Amber Capital LP. Reggeborgh Invest also has a 27 percent in the other big Greek construction group, GEK Terna, soon to rise to 30 percent, representing an investment of over 120 million euros.



Another potential buyer, in the (surprising) scenario it is not the Dutch, is US fund DFA Capital Management.