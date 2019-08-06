Search to continue for missing British-Cypriot woman on Ikaria

A large-scale search by dozens of police and coast guard officers, rescuers and volunteers for a missing 34-year-old British-Cypriot woman on the eastern Aegean island of Ikaria ended without a breakthrough late Tuesday.



Natalie Christopher, an Oxford-educated astrophysicist, was reported missing at noon on Monday by her 38-year-old partner after she reportedly failed to return from her morning run, on what was the last of a three-day vacation on the island.



The search has focused on Ikaria’s southeastern coast after a signal from the missing woman’s cellphone was picked up in the vicinity, but investigators are also looking closely into drops of blood found in the couple’s hotel room that Christopher’s partner said was the result of a nosebleed she suffered the night before she went missing.