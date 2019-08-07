Southern Athens burglary ring busted

Police in Attica said on Wednesday that they have unraveled a gang of Georgian nationals that committed a series of home break-ins in southeastern Athens.



More specifically, officers of the DIAS motorcycle unit arrested three men, aged 37, 26 and 23, in the suburb of Glyfada on Sunday and police are looking for another three suspects.



The gang was reportedly active over the last two months, targeting homes in the suburbs of Glyfada, Elliniko and Argyroupoli.