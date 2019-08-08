COMMENT | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Electoral lessons

The main opposition insists we should give the simple majority electoral system a chance at local government level and then, if needed, change it. In other words, why not let municipalities fall apart before fixing them? The problems with the electoral law are already evident in the new municipal councils.

The question is not why the government was in such a hurry to change the rules for municipalities, but rather whether the political system will learn its lesson from applying the simple majority on a small scale and change the law in a timely and consensual manner.

