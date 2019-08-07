NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Anastasiades extends condolences to family of British scientist

TAGS: Death, Cyprus

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades extended his condolences to the family and friends of a British scientist who died while on holiday on a Greek island.

“I was saddened to hear of the tragic outcome of the search operation [in Ikaria] and the fate of Natalie Christopher. A young scientist and active citizen who had her entire life ahead of her and so much to offer was unjustly lost. I extend my sincere condolences to the family and her friends,” he said in a tweet.

The body of Natalie Christopher, who comes from London but lived in Cyprus, was found at the bottom of a ravine near the rented rooms where she was holidaying with her partner. She had her mobile phone with her and wore her running shoes.

Rescuers told state-run broadcaster ERT that the woman may have slipped and suffered fatal injuries while rock climbing.

The woman had been reported missing after going for a run on Monday morning.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 